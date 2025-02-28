Insider Sale: Director at $SMCI Sells 46,293 Shares

Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu, a director at $SMCI, sold 46,293 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $2,322,566. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $SMCI stock.

$SMCI Insider Trading Activity

$SMCI insiders have traded $SMCI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE KAO (SVP, OPERATIONS) sold 71,720 shares for an estimated $3,620,712

LIANG CHIU-CHU SARA LIU sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566

$SMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $SMCI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SMCI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

