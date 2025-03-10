Insider Sale: Director at $SMBC Sells 794 Shares

Dennis C Robison, a director at $SMBC, sold 794 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $43,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,320 shares of this class of $SMBC stock.

$SMBC Insider Trading Activity

$SMBC insiders have traded $SMBC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS BAGBY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $413,560

WILLIAM E YOUNG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $357,830 .

. DENNIS C ROBISON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,621 shares for an estimated $197,926.

$SMBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $SMBC stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

