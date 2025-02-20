Insider Sale: Director at $SMBC Sells 652 Shares

William E Young, a director at $SMBC, sold 652 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $39,035. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 45,649 shares of this class of $SMBC stock.
$SMBC Insider Trading Activity
$SMBC insiders have traded $SMBC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS BAGBY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $413,560
- WILLIAM E YOUNG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $357,830.
- CHARLES R LOVE sold 600 shares for an estimated $33,600
$SMBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $SMBC stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 91,128 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,228,013
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 66,987 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,843,044
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 60,953 shares (+243.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,496,873
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 31,267 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,793,787
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 21,964 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,260,074
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 21,176 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,214,867
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 18,623 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,068,401
