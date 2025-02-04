Insider Sale: Director at $SLP Sells 14,421 Shares

WALTER S WOLTOSZ, a director at $SLP, sold 14,421 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $491,179. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,402,584 shares of this class of $SLP stock.

$SLP Insider Trading Activity

$SLP insiders have traded $SLP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER S WOLTOSZ has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,127,982 .

. DANIEL L WEINER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $45,030 .

. LISA LAVANGE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,300 shares for an estimated $44,089.

$SLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $SLP stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

