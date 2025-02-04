Insider Sale: Director at $SLP Sells 14,421 Shares

WALTER S WOLTOSZ, a director at $SLP, sold 14,421 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $491,179. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,402,584 shares of this class of $SLP stock.
$SLP Insider Trading Activity
$SLP insiders have traded $SLP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALTER S WOLTOSZ has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,127,982.
- DANIEL L WEINER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $45,030.
- LISA LAVANGE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,300 shares for an estimated $44,089.
$SLP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $SLP stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 1,271,284 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,706,513
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 290,414 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,099,646
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 173,562 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,557,455
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 85,810 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,747,636
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 70,921 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,270,890
- TRIBUTARY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 70,526 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,966,970
- MORGAN STANLEY added 69,842 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,236,340
