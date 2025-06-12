Insider Sale: Director at $SLNH Sells 3,350 Shares

William P Phelan, a director at $SLNH, sold 3,350 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $9,380. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 172,071 shares of this class of $SLNH stock.

$SLNH Insider Trading Activity

$SLNH insiders have traded $SLNH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P PHELAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,350 shares for an estimated $39,180 .

. JESSICA L. THOMAS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,151 shares for an estimated $17,675 .

. MARY JENNIFER OREILLY (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $5,874 .

. THOMAS J MARUSAK sold 1,991 shares for an estimated $1,592

$SLNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SLNH stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

