Insider Sale: Director at $SLM Sells 5,000 Shares

Robert S. Strong, a director at $SLM, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $147,414. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,162 shares of this class of $SLM stock.
$SLM Insider Trading Activity
$SLM insiders have traded $SLM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT S. STRONG has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,500 shares for an estimated $1,610,648.
- TED MANVITZ purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $289,032
$SLM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $SLM stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,224,849 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,101,335
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 5,092,179 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,442,296
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,212,365 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $73,466,787
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,417,962 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,687,391
- FMR LLC added 2,111,699 shares (+39.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,240,658
- IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP removed 2,097,847 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,977,760
- PERTENTO PARTNERS LLP added 1,756,745 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,451,027
