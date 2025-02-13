Insider Sale: Director at $SLM Sells 5,000 Shares

Robert S. Strong, a director at $SLM, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $147,414. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,162 shares of this class of $SLM stock.

$SLM Insider Trading Activity

$SLM insiders have traded $SLM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S. STRONG has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,500 shares for an estimated $1,610,648 .

. TED MANVITZ purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $289,032

$SLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $SLM stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

