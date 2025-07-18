Insider Sale: Director at $SLG Sells 2,500 Shares

Carol N Brown, a director at $SLG, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $151,525. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 72.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 937 shares of this class of $SLG stock.

$SLG Insider Trading Activity

$SLG insiders have traded $SLG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG M HATKOFF sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $229,066

CAROL N BROWN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $151,525

$SLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $SLG stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SLG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/17/2025

$SLG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $71.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $69.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $72.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $58.0 on 03/17/2025

