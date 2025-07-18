Stocks
SLG

Insider Sale: Director at $SLG Sells 2,500 Shares

July 18, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Carol N Brown, a director at $SLG, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $151,525. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 72.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 937 shares of this class of $SLG stock.

$SLG Insider Trading Activity

$SLG insiders have traded $SLG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CRAIG M HATKOFF sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $229,066
  • CAROL N BROWN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $151,525

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $SLG stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SLG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
  • Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/17/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLG forecast page.

$SLG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $71.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $69.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $72.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $58.0 on 03/17/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SLG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.