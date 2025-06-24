Insider Sale: Director at $SLDE Sells 358,457 Shares

Robert JR Gries, a director at $SLDE, sold 358,457 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $5,667,205. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,031,265 shares of this class of $SLDE stock.

$SLDE Insider Trading Activity

$SLDE insiders have traded $SLDE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT JR GRIES sold 358,457 shares for an estimated $5,667,205

BETH WITTE BRUCE sold 19,831 shares for an estimated $313,528

