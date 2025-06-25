Insider Sale: Director at $SLDE Sells 31,029 Shares

Beth Witte Bruce, a director at $SLDE, sold 31,029 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $490,568. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 251,645 shares of this class of $SLDE stock.

$SLDE Insider Trading Activity

$SLDE insiders have traded $SLDE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT JR GRIES sold 358,457 shares for an estimated $5,667,205

BETH WITTE BRUCE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,860 shares for an estimated $804,096 .

. STEPHEN L ROHDE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,165 shares for an estimated $287,188.

