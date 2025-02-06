Insider Sale: Director at $SLAB Sells 2,360 Shares

NAVDEEP S SOOCH, a director at $SLAB, sold 2,360 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $351,640. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 400,567 shares of this class of $SLAB stock.
$SLAB Insider Trading Activity
$SLAB insiders have traded $SLAB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NAVDEEP S SOOCH sold 2,360 shares for an estimated $351,640
- WILLIAM G BOCK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $281,540
- BRANDON TOLANY (Sr VP WW Sales & Marketing) sold 845 shares for an estimated $97,175
$SLAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $SLAB stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 441,423 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,015,256
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 438,392 shares (+12.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,664,963
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 421,973 shares (+32.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,767,419
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 238,000 shares (+140.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,505,660
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 195,997 shares (+28.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,651,373
- INVESCO LTD. removed 154,318 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,834,531
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 109,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,654,915
