Insider Sale: Director at $SLAB Sells 2,360 Shares

NAVDEEP S SOOCH, a director at $SLAB, sold 2,360 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $351,640. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 400,567 shares of this class of $SLAB stock.

$SLAB Insider Trading Activity

$SLAB insiders have traded $SLAB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NAVDEEP S SOOCH sold 2,360 shares for an estimated $351,640

WILLIAM G BOCK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $281,540

BRANDON TOLANY (Sr VP WW Sales & Marketing) sold 845 shares for an estimated $97,175

$SLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $SLAB stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

