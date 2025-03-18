Insider Sale: Director at $SKYT Sells 1,412,247 Shares

Loren A Unterseher, a director at $SKYT, sold 1,412,247 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $11,580,425. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,160,832 shares of this class of $SKYT stock.

$SKYT Insider Trading Activity

$SKYT insiders have traded $SKYT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOREN A UNTERSEHER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,738,146 shares for an estimated $14,526,773 .

. JOHN SAKAMOTO (President and COO) sold 13,273 shares for an estimated $107,644

GREGORY B GRAVES sold 12,844 shares for an estimated $104,164

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SKYT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $SKYT stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.