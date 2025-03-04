News & Insights

Stocks
SKT

Insider Sale: Director at $SKT Sells 9,844 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

SUSAN E SKERRITT, a director at $SKT, sold 9,844 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $342,472. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,090 shares of this class of $SKT stock.

$SKT Insider Trading Activity

$SKT insiders have traded $SKT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GALLARDO LESLIE SWANSON (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 17,900 shares for an estimated $550,246
  • SUSAN E SKERRITT sold 9,844 shares for an estimated $342,472
  • THOMAS JOSEPH JR GUERRIERI (SVP, CAO) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $108,810

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $SKT stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.