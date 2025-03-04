Insider Sale: Director at $SKT Sells 9,844 Shares

SUSAN E SKERRITT, a director at $SKT, sold 9,844 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $342,472. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,090 shares of this class of $SKT stock.

$SKT Insider Trading Activity

$SKT insiders have traded $SKT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GALLARDO LESLIE SWANSON (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 17,900 shares for an estimated $550,246

SUSAN E SKERRITT sold 9,844 shares for an estimated $342,472

THOMAS JOSEPH JR GUERRIERI (SVP, CAO) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $108,810

$SKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $SKT stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

