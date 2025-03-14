Insider Sale: Director at $SHIM Sells 7,900 Shares

Mitchell B. Goldsteen, a director at $SHIM, sold 7,900 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $12,798. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,568,650 shares of this class of $SHIM stock.
$SHIM Insider Trading Activity
$SHIM insiders have traded $SHIM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MITCHELL B. GOLDSTEEN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 340,150 shares for an estimated $1,084,623.
$SHIM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SHIM stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 377,630 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $978,061
- 1492 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 174,326 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $451,504
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 141,861 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $367,419
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 134,780 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,080
- SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC added 122,442 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,124
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 109,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $283,605
- PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 51,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $128,193
