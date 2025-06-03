Insider Sale: Director at $SHAK Sells 10,000 Shares

Daniel Harris Meyer, a director at $SHAK, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $1,301,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 396,636 shares of this class of $SHAK stock.

$SHAK Insider Trading Activity

$SHAK insiders have traded $SHAK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHAK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL HARRIS MEYER sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,301,000

KATHERINE IRENE FOGERTEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,464 shares for an estimated $195,977.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHAK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $SHAK stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SHAK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHAK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SHAK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHAK forecast page.

$SHAK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHAK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SHAK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $118.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $140.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James set a target price of $145.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $97.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Anthony Trainor from Wells Fargo set a target price of $95.0 on 03/26/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.