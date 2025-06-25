Insider Sale: Director at $SFST Sells 1,083 Shares

LEIGHTON M CUBBAGE, a director at $SFST, sold 1,083 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $38,684. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,205 shares of this class of $SFST stock.

$SFST Insider Trading Activity

$SFST insiders have traded $SFST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEIGHTON M CUBBAGE sold 1,083 shares for an estimated $38,684

WILLIAM IV MANER purchased 700 shares for an estimated $25,305

ANNE S ELLEFSON sold 500 shares for an estimated $17,506

ANNA T LOCKE purchased 360 shares for an estimated $13,323

