Insider Sale: Director at $SFST Sells 1,083 Shares

LEIGHTON M CUBBAGE, a director at $SFST, sold 1,083 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $38,684. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,205 shares of this class of $SFST stock.
$SFST Insider Trading Activity
$SFST insiders have traded $SFST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LEIGHTON M CUBBAGE sold 1,083 shares for an estimated $38,684
- WILLIAM IV MANER purchased 700 shares for an estimated $25,305
- ANNE S ELLEFSON sold 500 shares for an estimated $17,506
- ANNA T LOCKE purchased 360 shares for an estimated $13,323
$SFST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $SFST stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 67,184 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,211,697
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 66,181 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,178,678
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 31,331 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,031,416
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC removed 20,100 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $661,692
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 19,115 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $629,265
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 15,746 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $518,358
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 13,816 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $454,822
