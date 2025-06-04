Insider Sale: Director at $SFM Sells 1,278 Shares

TERRI F GRAHAM, a director at $SFM, sold 1,278 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $230,040. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,910 shares of this class of $SFM stock.

$SFM Insider Trading Activity

$SFM insiders have traded $SFM stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK SINCLAIR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 123,708 shares for an estimated $17,807,510 .

. NICHOLAS KONAT (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,839 shares for an estimated $6,287,235 .

. JOHN SCOTT NEAL (Chief Merchandising Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,302 shares for an estimated $3,893,853 .

. BRANDON F. LOMBARDI (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,351 shares for an estimated $2,111,924 .

. KIM COFFIN (SVP, Chief Forager) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,772 shares for an estimated $1,342,749 .

. JOE FORTUNATO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,057,481 .

. TIMMI ZALATORIS (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,491 shares for an estimated $1,055,286 .

. DAVID MCGLINCHEY (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,383 shares for an estimated $740,329 .

. DUSTIN HAMILTON (Chief Stores Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,847 shares for an estimated $594,098 .

. STACY W. HILGENDORF (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,366 shares for an estimated $542,963 .

. JOSEPH L HURLEY (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,461 shares for an estimated $476,247 .

. DOUGLAS GREGORY RAUCH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,700 shares for an estimated $411,636 .

. JOSEPH D O'LEARY sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $318,804

HARI K. AVULA sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $241,927

ALISA GMELICH (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,411 shares for an estimated $220,043 .

. CURTIS VALENTINE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,046 shares for an estimated $144,531 .

. JAMES H BAHRENBURG (Chief Technology Officer) sold 307 shares for an estimated $42,803

$SFM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of $SFM stock to their portfolio, and 391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SFM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SFM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

