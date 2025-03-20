Insider Sale: Director at $SFM Sells 1,000 Shares

Douglas Gregory Rauch, a director at $SFM, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $140,255. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,598 shares of this class of $SFM stock.

$SFM Insider Trading Activity

$SFM insiders have traded $SFM stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK SINCLAIR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 131,692 shares for an estimated $18,346,425 .

. JOE FORTUNATO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,500 shares for an estimated $2,251,690 .

. BRANDON F. LOMBARDI (Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,648 shares for an estimated $2,012,928

NICHOLAS KONAT (President & COO) sold 8,755 shares for an estimated $1,203,112

JOSEPH L HURLEY (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,100 shares for an estimated $1,089,512 .

. JOHN SCOTT NEAL (Chief Merchandising Officer) sold 7,110 shares for an estimated $977,056

TIMMI ZALATORIS (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,179 shares for an estimated $709,111 .

. DAVID MCGLINCHEY (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 5,085 shares for an estimated $698,780

KIM COFFIN (SVP, Chief Forager) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,816 shares for an estimated $664,252 .

. DUSTIN HAMILTON (Chief Stores Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,740 shares for an estimated $354,592 .

. DOUGLAS GREGORY RAUCH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,700 shares for an estimated $244,477 .

. STACY W. HILGENDORF (VP, Controller) sold 890 shares for an estimated $122,303

CURTIS VALENTINE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 652 shares for an estimated $89,597

ALISA GMELICH (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold 445 shares for an estimated $61,151

JOSEPH D O'LEARY sold 350 shares for an estimated $52,539

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SFM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of $SFM stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SFM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SFM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SFM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SFM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SFM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $138.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $136.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 10/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.