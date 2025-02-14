Insider Sale: Director at $SFBS Sells 18,000 Shares

Christopher J Mettler, a director at $SFBS, sold 18,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $1,596,240. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,436 shares of this class of $SFBS stock.
$SFBS Insider Trading Activity
$SFBS insiders have traded $SFBS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RODNEY ELDON RUSHING (COO, EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 56,500 shares for an estimated $4,643,120.
- CHRISTOPHER J METTLER sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,240
- J. RICHARD CASHIO sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $145,428
- HENRY FULBROOK ABBOTT (Chief Credit Officer, SVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $85,198.
$SFBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $SFBS stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 442,225 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,474,146
- STATE STREET CORP added 271,171 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,979,030
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 202,332 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,145,613
- STONEGATE INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 112,521 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,535,029
- WELCH GROUP, LLC removed 103,615 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,780,335
- MORGAN STANLEY added 75,396 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,065,608
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 75,296 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,380,583
