Insider Sale: Director at $SFBS Sells 18,000 Shares

Christopher J Mettler, a director at $SFBS, sold 18,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $1,596,240. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,436 shares of this class of $SFBS stock.

$SFBS Insider Trading Activity

$SFBS insiders have traded $SFBS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODNEY ELDON RUSHING (COO, EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 56,500 shares for an estimated $4,643,120 .

. CHRISTOPHER J METTLER sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,240

J. RICHARD CASHIO sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $145,428

HENRY FULBROOK ABBOTT (Chief Credit Officer, SVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $85,198.

$SFBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $SFBS stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

