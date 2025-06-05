Insider Sale: Director at $SEMR Sells 20,000 Shares

Anna Baird, a director at $SEMR, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $200,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 43.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,556 shares of this class of $SEMR stock.

$SEMR Insider Trading Activity

$SEMR insiders have traded $SEMR stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLEG SHCHEGOLEV (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,549,354 shares for an estimated $25,564,102 .

. DMITRY MELNIKOV has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 502,840 shares for an estimated $6,316,687 .

. EUGENIE LEVIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 123,480 shares for an estimated $1,884,635 .

. ANDREW WARDEN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,573 shares for an estimated $524,017 .

. VITALII OBISHCHENKO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,070 shares for an estimated $473,621 .

. BRIAN MULROY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,769 shares for an estimated $326,134 .

. DAVID W MASON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,502 shares for an estimated $209,056 .

. ANNA BAIRD sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $200,000

MARK VRANESH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $108,450.

$SEMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $SEMR stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SEMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEMR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

