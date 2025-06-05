Insider Sale: Director at $SEMR Sells 20,000 Shares

Anna Baird, a director at $SEMR, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $200,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 43.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,556 shares of this class of $SEMR stock.
$SEMR Insider Trading Activity
$SEMR insiders have traded $SEMR stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OLEG SHCHEGOLEV (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,549,354 shares for an estimated $25,564,102.
- DMITRY MELNIKOV has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 502,840 shares for an estimated $6,316,687.
- EUGENIE LEVIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 123,480 shares for an estimated $1,884,635.
- ANDREW WARDEN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,573 shares for an estimated $524,017.
- VITALII OBISHCHENKO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,070 shares for an estimated $473,621.
- BRIAN MULROY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,769 shares for an estimated $326,134.
- DAVID W MASON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,502 shares for an estimated $209,056.
- MARK VRANESH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $108,450.
$SEMR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $SEMR stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- REDJAY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. removed 800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,464,000
- TOPLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 680,658 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,350,539
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 380,165 shares (+129.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,546,939
- CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 335,039 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,125,913
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 331,580 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,093,641
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 325,988 shares (+39.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,041,468
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 312,688 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,917,379
$SEMR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEMR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
