Insider Sale: Director at $ON Sells 5,371 Shares

Alan Campbell, a director at $ON, sold 5,371 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $274,780. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 84,689 shares of this class of $ON stock.

$ON Insider Trading Activity

$ON insiders have traded $ON stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIMON KEETON (Group President, PSG) sold 28,000 shares for an estimated $1,919,789

SUDHIR GOPALSWAMY (Group President, AMG & ISG) sold 21,082 shares for an estimated $1,426,041

ALAN CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,371 shares for an estimated $707,037 .

. HASSANE EL-KHOURY (CEO & President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $105,000

$ON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of $ON stock to their portfolio, and 556 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ON stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 02/11.

$ON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

$ON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $60.0 on 01/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.