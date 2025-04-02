Insider Sale: Director at $A Sells 1,819 Shares

Daniel K Podolsky, a director at $A, sold 1,819 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $211,844. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,736 shares of this class of $A stock.

$A Insider Trading Activity

$A insiders have traded $A stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUE H. RATAJ sold 6,971 shares for an estimated $881,008

PADRAIG MCDONNELL (President and CEO) sold 1,911 shares for an estimated $286,650

RODNEY GONSALVES (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold 1,907 shares for an estimated $232,691

DANIEL K PODOLSKY sold 1,819 shares for an estimated $211,844

$A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 426 institutional investors add shares of $A stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$A Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $A in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/15/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

$A Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $A recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $A in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $145.0 on 10/15/2024

on 10/15/2024 Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a target price of $165.0 on 10/14/2024

