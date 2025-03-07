Insider Sale: Director at $SCI Sells 6,500 Shares

TONY COELHO, a director at $SCI, sold 6,500 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $515,385. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,824 shares of this class of $SCI stock.
$SCI Insider Trading Activity
$SCI insiders have traded $SCI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS L RYAN (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 155,000 shares for an estimated $13,184,847.
- ELISABETH G. NASH (Sr. V.P. Operations Services) sold 56,100 shares for an estimated $4,831,763
- STEVEN A TIDWELL (Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing) sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $4,398,218
- SUMNER J III WARING (Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer) sold 36,100 shares for an estimated $3,125,808
- TAMMY R MOORE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,800 shares for an estimated $1,311,027.
- TONY COELHO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,055 shares for an estimated $734,185.
- JAKKI L. HAUSSLER sold 5,326 shares for an estimated $439,234
- W BLAIR WALTRIP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,334 shares for an estimated $287,390.
$SCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $SCI stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,846,159 shares (+70.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,180,411
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,508,089 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,375,663
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 821,614 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,581,229
- C WORLDWIDE GROUP HOLDING A/S removed 735,244 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,687,176
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 717,794 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,655,480
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 641,552 shares (+237.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,208,680
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 518,448 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,382,519
