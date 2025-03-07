Insider Sale: Director at $SCI Sells 6,500 Shares

TONY COELHO, a director at $SCI, sold 6,500 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $515,385. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,824 shares of this class of $SCI stock.

$SCI Insider Trading Activity

$SCI insiders have traded $SCI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS L RYAN (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 155,000 shares for an estimated $13,184,847 .

. ELISABETH G. NASH (Sr. V.P. Operations Services) sold 56,100 shares for an estimated $4,831,763

STEVEN A TIDWELL (Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing) sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $4,398,218

SUMNER J III WARING (Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer) sold 36,100 shares for an estimated $3,125,808

TAMMY R MOORE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,800 shares for an estimated $1,311,027 .

. TONY COELHO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,055 shares for an estimated $734,185 .

. JAKKI L. HAUSSLER sold 5,326 shares for an estimated $439,234

W BLAIR WALTRIP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,334 shares for an estimated $287,390.

$SCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $SCI stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

