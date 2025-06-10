Stocks
SCCO

Insider Sale: Director at $SCCO Sells 400 Shares

June 10, 2025 — 03:00 pm EDT

BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL PALOMINO, a director at $SCCO, sold 400 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $38,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,741 shares of this class of $SCCO stock.

$SCCO Insider Trading Activity

$SCCO insiders have traded $SCCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL PALOMINO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $56,425.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SCCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $SCCO stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,717,760 shares (+13004.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,511,837
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,675,469 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,054,268
  • BOLLARD GROUP LLC removed 734,587 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,981,472
  • NORGES BANK removed 588,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,480,997
  • ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 542,191 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,176,415
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 535,930 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,596,998
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 493,251 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,647,321

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SCCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SCCO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


