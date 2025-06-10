Insider Sale: Director at $SCCO Sells 400 Shares

BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL PALOMINO, a director at $SCCO, sold 400 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $38,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,741 shares of this class of $SCCO stock.
$SCCO Insider Trading Activity
$SCCO insiders have traded $SCCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL PALOMINO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $56,425.
$SCCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $SCCO stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,717,760 shares (+13004.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,511,837
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,675,469 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,054,268
- BOLLARD GROUP LLC removed 734,587 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,981,472
- NORGES BANK removed 588,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,480,997
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 542,191 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,176,415
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 535,930 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,596,998
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 493,251 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,647,321
$SCCO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SCCO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/08 and 0 sales.
