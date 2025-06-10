Insider Sale: Director at $SCCO Sells 400 Shares

BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL PALOMINO, a director at $SCCO, sold 400 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $38,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,741 shares of this class of $SCCO stock.

$SCCO Insider Trading Activity

$SCCO insiders have traded $SCCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL PALOMINO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $56,425.

$SCCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $SCCO stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SCCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SCCO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/08 and 0 sales.

