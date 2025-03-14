Insider Sale: Director at $SASR Sells 746 Shares

Kenneth C Cook, a director at $SASR, sold 746 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $21,328. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 289,536 shares of this class of $SASR stock.
$SASR Insider Trading Activity
$SASR insiders have traded $SASR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SASR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH C COOK sold 746 shares for an estimated $21,328
$SASR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $SASR stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,225,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,004,750
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 647,462 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,825,944
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC added 629,263 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,212,455
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 582,309 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,629,636
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 484,514 shares (+267.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,332,966
- AQR ARBITRAGE LLC added 400,223 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,491,517
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 392,198 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,220,994
