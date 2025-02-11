Insider Sale: Director at $RUM Sells 24,978,210 Shares

Ryan Milnes, a director at $RUM, sold 24,978,210 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $187,336,575. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $RUM stock.

$RUM Insider Trading Activity

$RUM insiders have traded $RUM stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ARSOV has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 12,687,513 shares for an estimated $94,535,204 .

. BRANDON ALEXANDROFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,872,259 shares for an estimated $66,541,942 .

. WOJCIECH HLIBOWICKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,913,967 shares for an estimated $51,854,752 .

. CLAUDIO RAMOLO (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,269,731 shares for an estimated $47,022,982 .

. TYLER HUGHES (Chief Operating Officer) sold 312,727 shares for an estimated $2,345,452

$RUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $RUM stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RUM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR DAVID MCCORMICK sold up to $5,000,000 on 01/16.

