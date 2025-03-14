Insider Sale: Director at $RNGR Sells 439 Shares

Brett T. Agee, a director at $RNGR, sold 439 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $6,365. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,843,560 shares of this class of $RNGR stock.
$RNGR Insider Trading Activity
$RNGR insiders have traded $RNGR stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRETT T. AGEE has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 880,337 shares for an estimated $14,428,296.
- KRISHNA SHIVRAM sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $506,973
- MICHAEL C KEARNEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $409,964
- J. MATT HOOKER (SVP - Well Services) sold 7,803 shares for an estimated $95,733
$RNGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $RNGR stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENDELL JEFFREY L removed 579,131 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,964,947
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 260,540 shares (+5194.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,033,159
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 242,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,756,222
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 148,220 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,294,445
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 110,907 shares (+102.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,716,840
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 108,386 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,677,815
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 102,313 shares (+54.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,583,805
