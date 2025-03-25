Insider Sale: Director at $RNGR Sells 100,000 Shares

Brett T. Agee, a director at $RNGR, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $1,406,630. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,677,355 shares of this class of $RNGR stock.

$RNGR Insider Trading Activity

$RNGR insiders have traded $RNGR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT T. AGEE has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 998,657 shares for an estimated $16,100,813 .

. KRISHNA SHIVRAM sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $506,973

MICHAEL C KEARNEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $409,964

$RNGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $RNGR stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

