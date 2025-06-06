Insider Sale: Director at $RMD Sells 2,000 Shares

PETER C FARRELL, a director at $RMD, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $494,640. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 69,218 shares of this class of $RMD stock.

$RMD Insider Trading Activity

$RMD insiders have traded $RMD stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. FARRELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,036 shares for an estimated $7,360,701 .

. KAUSHIK GHOSHAL (Chief Commercial Officer, SaaS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,858 shares for an estimated $4,477,282 .

. PETER C FARRELL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $2,820,240 .

. BRETT SANDERCOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,644 shares for an estimated $2,298,255 .

. WITTE JAN DE sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $486,940

MICHAEL J RIDER (Global General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 308 shares for an estimated $72,079.

$RMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 442 institutional investors add shares of $RMD stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RMD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON sold up to $15,000 on 04/28.

on 04/28. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$RMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$RMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RMD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $262.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Bailey from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $286.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Brett Fishbin from KeyBanc set a target price of $274.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $265.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $240.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025

