Insider Sale: Director at $RMBS Sells 4,625 Shares

February 19, 2025 — 07:45 pm EST

Necip Sayiner, a director at $RMBS, sold 4,625 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $308,681. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 42,000 shares of this class of $RMBS stock.

$RMBS Insider Trading Activity

$RMBS insiders have traded $RMBS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • XIANZHI SEAN FAN (EVP, COO) sold 52,327 shares for an estimated $3,559,036
  • MEERA RAO sold 5,408 shares for an estimated $314,854
  • NECIP SAYINER sold 4,625 shares for an estimated $308,681
  • JOHN SHINN (SVP, General Counsel) sold 2,462 shares for an estimated $143,122

$RMBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $RMBS stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

