Insider Sale: Director at $RKLB Sells 57,822 Shares

Matthew Ocko, a director at $RKLB, sold 57,822 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $1,529,027. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,320,121 shares of this class of $RKLB stock.

$RKLB Insider Trading Activity

$RKLB insiders have traded $RKLB stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW OCKO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,020,000 shares for an estimated $26,614,234 .

. ADAM C. SPICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 126,287 shares for an estimated $2,833,920 .

. FRANK KLEIN (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 98,206 shares for an estimated $2,244,764 .

. ARJUN KAMPANI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,766 shares for an estimated $1,850,894.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RKLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $RKLB stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RKLB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RKLB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RKLB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RKLB forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.