Insider Sale: Director at $RKLB Sells 10,000 Shares

Nina Armagno, a director at $RKLB, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 12-11-2024 for an estimated $236,345. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 132,294 shares of this class of $RKLB stock.
$RKLB Insider Trading Activity
$RKLB insiders have traded $RKLB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW OCKO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,366,193 shares for an estimated $96,765,249.
- ALEXANDER R SLUSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,364,310.
- ADAM C. SPICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,023 shares for an estimated $1,944,449.
- MERLINE SAINTIL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,277,475
- JON A OLSON sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,034,315
- ARJUN KAMPANI (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,125 shares for an estimated $888,445.
- FRANK KLEIN (Chief Operations Officer) sold 35,968 shares for an estimated $868,468
- MICHAEL D GRIFFIN sold 39,446 shares for an estimated $272,177
- NINA ARMAGNO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $236,345
$RKLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $RKLB stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VK SERVICES, LLC removed 14,203,656 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $138,201,572
- VECTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 9,622,769 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,629,542
- STEPSTONE GROUP LP removed 6,270,317 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,010,184
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 4,923,051 shares (+13221.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,901,286
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,286,662 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,709,221
- DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC removed 4,071,241 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,613,174
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,634,597 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,634,628
