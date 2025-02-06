Insider Sale: Director at $RKLB Sells 10,000 Shares

Nina Armagno, a director at $RKLB, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 12-11-2024 for an estimated $236,345. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 132,294 shares of this class of $RKLB stock.

$RKLB Insider Trading Activity

$RKLB insiders have traded $RKLB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW OCKO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,366,193 shares for an estimated $96,765,249 .

. ALEXANDER R SLUSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,364,310 .

. ADAM C. SPICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,023 shares for an estimated $1,944,449 .

. MERLINE SAINTIL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,277,475

JON A OLSON sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,034,315

ARJUN KAMPANI (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,125 shares for an estimated $888,445 .

. FRANK KLEIN (Chief Operations Officer) sold 35,968 shares for an estimated $868,468

MICHAEL D GRIFFIN sold 39,446 shares for an estimated $272,177

NINA ARMAGNO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $236,345

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RKLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $RKLB stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.