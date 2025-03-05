Insider Sale: Director at $RIOT Sells 61,000 Shares

Hubert Marleau, a director at $RIOT, sold 61,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $584,380. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 92.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,000 shares of this class of $RIOT stock.

$RIOT Insider Trading Activity

$RIOT insiders have traded $RIOT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUBERT MARLEAU sold 61,000 shares for an estimated $584,380

JASON LES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $567,000

LANCE VARRO D'AMBROSIO sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $175,035

HANNAH CHO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,025 shares for an estimated $126,023.

$RIOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $RIOT stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

