Insider Sale: Director at $RHP Sells 473 Shares

February 27, 2025 — 12:15 pm EST

Alvin L JR Bowles, a director at $RHP, sold 473 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $45,896. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,675 shares of this class of $RHP stock.

$RHP Insider Trading Activity

$RHP insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) purchased 6,809 shares for an estimated $759,816
  • FAZAL F MERCHANT sold 1,269 shares for an estimated $144,640
  • ALVIN L JR BOWLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,373 shares for an estimated $142,484.

$RHP Hedge Fund Activity

$RHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $RHP stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RHP Congressional Stock Trading

$RHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


