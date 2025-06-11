Insider Sale: Director at $RGTI Sells 47,648 Shares

Helene Gail Sandford, a director at $RGTI, sold 47,648 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $532,952. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 210,104 shares of this class of $RGTI stock.

$RGTI Insider Trading Activity

$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUBODH K KULKARNI (President and CEO) sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,004,400

DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 671,600 shares for an estimated $5,772,340 .

. JEFFREY A. BERTELSEN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 231,250 shares for an estimated $2,696,334 .

. CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,240

MICHAEL S. CLIFTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $888,000 .

. HELENE GAIL SANDFORD sold 47,648 shares for an estimated $532,952

$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RGTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGTI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

