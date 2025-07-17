Insider Sale: Director at $RGTI Sells 25,000 Shares

Michael S. Clifton, a director at $RGTI, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 07-16-2025 for an estimated $375,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 853,766 shares of this class of $RGTI stock.

$RGTI Insider Trading Activity

$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUBODH K KULKARNI (President and CEO) sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,004,400

DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 671,600 shares for an estimated $5,772,340 .

. JEFFREY A. BERTELSEN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 231,250 shares for an estimated $2,696,334 .

. MICHAEL S. CLIFTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,263,000 .

. CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,240

HELENE GAIL SANDFORD sold 47,648 shares for an estimated $532,952

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RGTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGTI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RGTI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RGTI forecast page.

$RGTI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RGTI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RGTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Troy Jensen from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $15.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $14.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 02/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.