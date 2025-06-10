Insider Sale: Director at $RGR Sells 8,583 Shares

Christopher John Killoy, a director at $RGR, sold 8,583 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $317,616. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,559 shares of this class of $RGR stock.
$RGR Insider Trading Activity
$RGR insiders have traded $RGR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER JOHN KILLOY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,612 shares for an estimated $462,821.
- SARAH F COLBERT (VP, Gen Counsel, & Corp Secy) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $286,384
- JOHN A JR COSENTINO purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $264,884
- PHILLIP WIDMAN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $134,320
- TIMOTHY LOWNEY (VP of Operations) purchased 2,200 shares for an estimated $73,414
- SANDRA S FROMAN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $33,610
- AMIR ROSENTHAL sold 500 shares for an estimated $17,820
$RGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $RGR stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RULE ONE PARTNERS, LLC removed 219,348 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,758,338
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 100,804 shares (+56.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,960,589
- FMR LLC added 77,483 shares (+443.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,044,307
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 77,465 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,739,937
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 76,220 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,994,683
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 73,331 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,881,174
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 71,128 shares (+239.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,794,619
