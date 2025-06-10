Insider Sale: Director at $RGR Sells 8,583 Shares

Christopher John Killoy, a director at $RGR, sold 8,583 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $317,616. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,559 shares of this class of $RGR stock.

$RGR Insider Trading Activity

$RGR insiders have traded $RGR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER JOHN KILLOY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,612 shares for an estimated $462,821 .

. SARAH F COLBERT (VP, Gen Counsel, & Corp Secy) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $286,384

JOHN A JR COSENTINO purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $264,884

PHILLIP WIDMAN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $134,320

TIMOTHY LOWNEY (VP of Operations) purchased 2,200 shares for an estimated $73,414

SANDRA S FROMAN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $33,610

AMIR ROSENTHAL sold 500 shares for an estimated $17,820

$RGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $RGR stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

