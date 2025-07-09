Insider Sale: Director at $REZI Sells 2,790 Shares

Stocks
Nina Richardson, a director at $REZI, sold 2,790 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $66,067. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 64,008 shares of this class of $REZI stock.

$REZI Insider Trading Activity

$REZI insiders have traded $REZI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHANNEL HOLDINGS II, L.P. CD&R purchased 5,754,501 shares for an estimated $99,999,992
  • ANDREW C TEICH has made 2 purchases buying 68,154 shares for an estimated $1,360,334 and 0 sales.
  • NINA RICHARDSON sold 2,790 shares for an estimated $66,067

$REZI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $REZI stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,755,733 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,476,474
  • UBS GROUP AG added 3,251,948 shares (+1525.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,559,479
  • FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 683,714 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,101,737
  • PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 618,100 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,940,370
  • J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 581,278 shares (-79.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,288,620
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 543,119 shares (-2.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,613,206
  • ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 465,571 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,240,606

