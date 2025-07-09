Insider Sale: Director at $REZI Sells 2,790 Shares

Nina Richardson, a director at $REZI, sold 2,790 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $66,067. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 64,008 shares of this class of $REZI stock.

$REZI Insider Trading Activity

$REZI insiders have traded $REZI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHANNEL HOLDINGS II, L.P. CD&R purchased 5,754,501 shares for an estimated $99,999,992

ANDREW C TEICH has made 2 purchases buying 68,154 shares for an estimated $1,360,334 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NINA RICHARDSON sold 2,790 shares for an estimated $66,067

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REZI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $REZI stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.