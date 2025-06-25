Insider Sale: Director at $REPX Sells 3,918 Shares

Brent Alexander Arriaga, a director at $REPX, sold 3,918 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $109,508. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,133 shares of this class of $REPX stock.

$REPX Insider Trading Activity

$REPX insiders have traded $REPX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOBBY RILEY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,681 shares for an estimated $1,281,385 .

. ALVIN GERALD LIBIN purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $351,840

COREY NEIL RILEY (CIO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,537 shares for an estimated $232,257 .

. BRENT ALEXANDER ARRIAGA sold 3,918 shares for an estimated $109,508

PHILIP A RILEY (CFO & EVP STRATEGY) has made 1 purchase buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,258 and 1 sale selling 1,759 shares for an estimated $51,310.

$REPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $REPX stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

