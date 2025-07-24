Stocks
RELI

Insider Sale: Director at $RELI Sells 36,249 Shares

July 24, 2025 — 10:01 pm EDT

Alex Blumenfrucht, a director at $RELI, sold 36,249 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $105,245. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 98.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 484 shares of this class of $RELI stock.

$RELI Insider Trading Activity

$RELI insiders have traded $RELI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOEL MARKOVITS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 40,534 shares for an estimated $121,602
  • ALEX BLUMENFRUCHT sold 36,249 shares for an estimated $105,245
  • YAAKOV BEYMAN (EXEC VP, INSURANCE DIVISION) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $61,149.
  • SHELDON BRICKMAN sold 15,236 shares for an estimated $43,038

