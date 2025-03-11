Insider Sale: Director at $RDNT Sells 25,000 Shares

DAVID L SWARTZ, a director at $RDNT, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $1,271,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 174,067 shares of this class of $RDNT stock.

$RDNT Insider Trading Activity

$RDNT insiders have traded $RDNT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANJAN JAYANATHAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 38,557 shares for an estimated $3,084,560

DAVID L SWARTZ sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,271,000

DAVID JEFFREY KATZ (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,300 shares for an estimated $1,004,252 .

. CORNELIS WESDORP (Pres & CEO, Digital Health) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $258,140.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RDNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $RDNT stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.