Insider Sale: Director at $RDDT Sells 15,000 Shares

Mary Porter Gale, a director at $RDDT, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $2,519,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,309 shares of this class of $RDDT stock.

$RDDT Insider Trading Activity

$RDDT insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 288 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 288 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS LTD TENCENT has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 3,035,965 shares for an estimated $400,001,872 .

. STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 128 sales selling 830,448 shares for an estimated $109,666,908 .

. JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $29,966,096 .

. CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $11,748,281 .

. MICHAEL SEIBEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,697 shares for an estimated $9,093,245 .

. ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $8,001,125 .

. MARY PORTER GALE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,966,250 .

. BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,519 shares for an estimated $2,704,933.

$RDDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $RDDT stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

