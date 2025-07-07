Insider Sale: Director at $RCAT Sells 150,000 Shares

Joseph David Freedman, a director at $RCAT, sold 150,000 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $1,105,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 47.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 165,260 shares of this class of $RCAT stock.
$RCAT Insider Trading Activity
$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,105,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 12,258,327 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,078,962
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,069,157 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,286,643
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 815,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,796,316
- PELION, INC. removed 783,233 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,605,410
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 599,322 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,524,013
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 515,769 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,032,721
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 434,731 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,556,218
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.