Insider Sale: Director at $RCAT Sells 150,000 Shares

Joseph David Freedman, a director at $RCAT, sold 150,000 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $1,105,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 47.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 165,260 shares of this class of $RCAT stock.

$RCAT Insider Trading Activity

$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

