Insider Sale: Director at $RBRK Sells 700,000 Shares

Enrique T Salem, a director at $RBRK, sold 700,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $63,763,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $RBRK stock.

$RBRK Insider Trading Activity

$RBRK insiders have traded $RBRK stock on the open market 173 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 173 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENRIQUE T SALEM sold 700,000 shares for an estimated $63,763,000

ARVIND NITHRAKASHYAP (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 80 sales selling 812,322 shares for an estimated $56,511,064 .

. BRIAN K. MCCARTHY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 429,003 shares for an estimated $31,624,712 .

. KIRAN KUMAR CHOUDARY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 201,944 shares for an estimated $15,636,023 .

. JOHN WENDELL THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 54,054 shares for an estimated $3,862,301 .

. YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $916,812 .

. RAVI MHATRE sold 13,213 shares for an estimated $832,154

MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. LIGHTSPEED sold 13,213 shares for an estimated $832,154

$RBRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $RBRK stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RBRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBRK in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

