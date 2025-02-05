Insider Sale: Director at $RBRK Sells 604 Shares

JOHN WENDELL THOMPSON, a director at $RBRK, sold 604 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $42,153. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,403 shares of this class of $RBRK stock.

$RBRK Insider Trading Activity

$RBRK insiders have traded $RBRK stock on the open market 81 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 81 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BIPUL SINHA (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 1,158,082 shares for an estimated $81,355,260

ARVIND NITHRAKASHYAP (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 325,065 shares for an estimated $21,156,760 .

. BRIAN K. MCCARTHY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 398,674 shares for an estimated $20,051,191 .

. KIRAN KUMAR CHOUDARY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 225,097 shares for an estimated $9,971,606 .

. BARRY EGGERS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,274,000

JOHN WENDELL THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,018 shares for an estimated $1,222,299 .

. RAVI MHATRE sold 15,933 shares for an estimated $481,017

MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. LIGHTSPEED sold 15,933 shares for an estimated $481,017

YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $168,990.

$RBRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $RBRK stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

