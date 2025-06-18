Insider Sale: Director at $RBLX Sells 64,925 Shares

Christopher Carvalho, a director at $RBLX, sold 64,925 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $6,497,739. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 986,913 shares of this class of $RBLX stock.

$RBLX Insider Trading Activity

$RBLX insiders have traded $RBLX stock on the open market 192 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 192 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BASZUCKI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 77 sales selling 6,664,386 shares for an estimated $530,876,162 .

. GREGORY BASZUCKI has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,220,650 shares for an estimated $84,595,431 .

. ANTHONY P LEE has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 435,750 shares for an estimated $30,875,693 .

. MARK REINSTRA (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 349,809 shares for an estimated $29,033,498 .

. MANUEL BRONSTEIN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 340,645 shares for an estimated $25,839,782 .

. MICHAEL GUTHRIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 321,936 shares for an estimated $22,169,243 .

. CHRISTOPHER CARVALHO has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 116,866 shares for an estimated $10,204,101 .

. ARVIND CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief People & Systems Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 62,118 shares for an estimated $4,179,713 .

. MATTHEW D KAUFMAN (Chief Safety Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 45,021 shares for an estimated $3,451,198 .

. AMY MARIE RAWLINGS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,356 shares for an estimated $3,419,292.

$RBLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of $RBLX stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RBLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBLX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Sell" rating on 05/19/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

$RBLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBLX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RBLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $80.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 An analyst from FBN Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 03/28/2025

