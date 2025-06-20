Insider Sale: Director at $RBC Sells 595 Shares

Michael H. Ambrose, a director at $RBC, sold 595 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $218,555. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,985 shares of this class of $RBC stock.

$RBC Insider Trading Activity

$RBC insiders have traded $RBC stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J HARTNETT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 55,719 shares for an estimated $20,918,905 .

. DANIEL A BERGERON (Vice President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52,500 shares for an estimated $19,712,392 .

. ROBERT M SULLIVAN (Vice President and CFO) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $2,898,022

MICHAEL H. AMBROSE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,695 shares for an estimated $1,011,486 .

. DOLORES J ENNICO sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $514,381

STEVEN H. KAPLAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 626 shares for an estimated $235,602 .

. RICHARD R CROWELL sold 500 shares for an estimated $188,500

$RBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $RBC stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RBC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RBC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$RBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

