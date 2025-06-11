Insider Sale: Director at $RBA Sells 800 Shares

Adam DeWitt, a director at $RBA, sold 800 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $84,936. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,865 shares of this class of $RBA stock.

$RBA Insider Trading Activity

$RBA insiders have traded $RBA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES FRANCIS KESSLER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 15,700 shares for an estimated $1,535,617

JAMES J JETER (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,697 shares for an estimated $1,381,794 .

. ANDREW JOHN FESLER (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,075 shares for an estimated $950,332 .

. DARREN JEFFREY WATT (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $392,829

ADAM DEWITT sold 800 shares for an estimated $84,936

$RBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $RBA stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RBA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RBA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/17.

