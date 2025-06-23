Insider Sale: Director at $RARE Sells 2,405 Shares

Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders, a director at $RARE, sold 2,405 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $89,922. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,344 shares of this class of $RARE stock.

$RARE Insider Trading Activity

$RARE insiders have traded $RARE stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMIL D KAKKIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 110,161 shares for an estimated $4,648,802 .

. KARAH HERDMAN PARSCHAUER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,836 shares for an estimated $669,040 .

. ERIK HARRIS (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 15,103 shares for an estimated $635,836

JOHN RICHARD PINION (See Remarks) sold 14,439 shares for an estimated $607,881

ERIC CROMBEZ (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,707 shares for an estimated $405,485 .

. THOMAS RICHARD KASSBERG (CBO & EVP) sold 6,028 shares for an estimated $253,778

CORAZON (CORSEE) D. SANDERS sold 2,405 shares for an estimated $89,922

HOWARD HORN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,785 shares for an estimated $72,114

THEODORE ALAN HUIZENGA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 967 shares for an estimated $40,710

$RARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $RARE stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RARE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RARE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

$RARE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RARE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RARE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $89.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 03/07/2025

