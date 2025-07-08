Insider Sale: Director at $QS Sells 508,832 Shares

Fritz Prinz, a director at $QS, sold 508,832 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $3,573,221. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 65.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 269,074 shares of this class of $QS stock.
$QS Insider Trading Activity
$QS insiders have traded $QS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRITZ PRINZ has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 939,139 shares for an estimated $6,381,990.
- MOHIT SINGH (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 740,132 shares for an estimated $4,667,117.
- TIMOTHY HOLME (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 511,809 shares for an estimated $3,595,150.
- KEVIN HETTRICH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,924 shares for an estimated $468,965.
- MICHAEL O III MCCARTHY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 76,315 shares for an estimated $399,219
$QS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $QS stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,294,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,867,179
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 3,904,168 shares (+456.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,241,338
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,275,394 shares (-46.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,625,639
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,118,848 shares (+1901.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,974,407
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,911,362 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,111,265
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,653,582 shares (-64.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,038,901
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 2,093,475 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,708,856
$QS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/10/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025
$QS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $QS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $2.5 on 04/28/2025
- Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $6.0 on 04/24/2025
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $2.5 on 04/10/2025
- Chris McNally from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $8.0 on 02/18/2025
- Jordan Levy from Truist Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 02/14/2025
