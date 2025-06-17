Insider Sale: Director at $QLYS Sells 657 Shares

Jeffrey P Hank, a director at $QLYS, sold 657 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $91,368. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,888 shares of this class of $QLYS stock.
$QLYS Insider Trading Activity
$QLYS insiders have traded $QLYS stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUMEDH S THAKAR (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $6,864,774.
- JOO MI KIM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 14,158 shares for an estimated $1,940,724.
- JEFFREY P HANK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,657 shares for an estimated $607,086.
- BRUCE K POSEY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 3,851 shares for an estimated $521,833.
- THOMAS BERQUIST sold 656 shares for an estimated $91,039
- WENDY PFEIFFER sold 200 shares for an estimated $27,756
$QLYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $QLYS stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO removed 678,552 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,450,053
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 338,702 shares (+96.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,652,742
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 308,635 shares (+92.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,866,405
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 284,183 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,787,165
- VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. removed 273,259 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,411,505
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 173,512 shares (+53.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,850,366
- FUNDSMITH LLP added 170,593 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,482,776
$QLYS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QLYS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $QLYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $142.0 on 05/07/2025
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 05/07/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $120.0 on 03/18/2025
