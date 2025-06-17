Insider Sale: Director at $QLYS Sells 657 Shares

Jeffrey P Hank, a director at $QLYS, sold 657 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $91,368. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,888 shares of this class of $QLYS stock.

$QLYS Insider Trading Activity

$QLYS insiders have traded $QLYS stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUMEDH S THAKAR (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $6,864,774 .

. JOO MI KIM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 14,158 shares for an estimated $1,940,724 .

. JEFFREY P HANK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,657 shares for an estimated $607,086 .

. BRUCE K POSEY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 3,851 shares for an estimated $521,833 .

. THOMAS BERQUIST sold 656 shares for an estimated $91,039

WENDY PFEIFFER sold 200 shares for an estimated $27,756

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $QLYS stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$QLYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QLYS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $QLYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $142.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $120.0 on 03/18/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.